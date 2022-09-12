FCA 'likely' to seek £306m redress from Link Fund Solutions over Woodford mismanagement

The Financial Conduct Authority has made clear it is "likely" to seek consumer redress of up to £306m on Link Fund Solutions over its failings in the collapse of the former Woodford Equity Income fund. In a statement relating to a proposed takeover of Link Group, the FCA revealed the probable course of action it will take over Link Fund Solutions' "failings in managing the liquidity of the WEIF". Woodford ends ambition for UK business The regulator said it had "investigated the circ...