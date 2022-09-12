Neuberger Berman hires new CIO for EMEA multi-asset strategies

Neuberger Berman has made a senior appointment in its investment team with the hire of Niall O'Sullivan as CIO for EMEA multi-asset strategies, a newly-created position at the firm.  O'Sullivan will be responsible for leading the firm's multi-asset team and its activity across EMEA, driving a pipeline of portfolio construction.  The new CIO brings more than 25 years' experience to Neuberger, having most recently worked at Mercer Investments where he spent over a decade as CIO of its out...

