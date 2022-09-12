Most searched online bank in Europe revealed in new study

clock • 2 min read
Most searched online bank in Europe revealed in new study

Revolut is the most searched online banking service in Europe, according to a new study by spread betting broker CMC Markets. CMC Markets analysed a comprehensive list of online banking services available in Europe through Ahrefs to discover the average number of monthly searches each bank receives in each European country. Top 10 most searched digital banks in Europe Rank    Bank    No of countries where bank is in the top three most searched 1    Revolut    43 2    Wise    42 3 ...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Mark Battersby

View profile
More from Mark Battersby

Captive insurance in The Bahamas - a success story

Blacktower launches service for US nationals relocating to Portugal

More on Banking

Tokenization: the future of entrepreneurial finance
Banking

Tokenization: the future of entrepreneurial finance

Iyandra Smith Bryan
clock 30 August 2022 • 8 min read
Top UAE banks rebound in Q2
Banking

Top UAE banks rebound in Q2

Jonathan Boyd
clock 24 August 2022 • 1 min read
UAE sanctions six banks over tax evasion and fines exchange house $1.4m
Banking

UAE sanctions six banks over tax evasion and fines exchange house $1.4m

Mark Battersby
clock 28 July 2022 • 2 min read