Most searched online bank in Europe revealed in new study

Revolut is the most searched online banking service in Europe, according to a new study by spread betting broker CMC Markets. CMC Markets analysed a comprehensive list of online banking services available in Europe through Ahrefs to discover the average number of monthly searches each bank receives in each European country. Top 10 most searched digital banks in Europe Rank Bank No of countries where bank is in the top three most searched 1 Revolut 43 2 Wise 42 3 ...