Dubai court refuses extradition of British trader to Denmark over tax fraud case 

A Dubai court on 12 September refused Denmark's request to extradite British hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah over an alleged $1.7bn tax scheme fraud. The court requested on 9 September that authorities submit the necessary documentation for the extradition, according to a report in The National. Danish officials had signed an agreement in March this year allowing for extradition between the United Arab Emirates and Denmark. In a statement on 3 June, Dubai police Brigadier General Jama...