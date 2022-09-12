HMRC softens its approach on fines for trusts 

UK tax office HM Revenue & Customs will no longer impose £5,000 fines for first time failure to register under the new trust rules.    In an update to its Trust Registration Service Manual, HMRC said: "In recognition of the fact that the registration requirement is a new and unfamiliar obligation for many trustees, there will be no penalty for a first offence of failure to register or late registration of a trust unless that failure is shown to be due to deliberate behaviour on the part of...

