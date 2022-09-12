UK advice consolidator acquires Dublin-based Pax Financial

UK advice consolidator Fairstone has purchased Pax Financial, marking the group's entry into the Irish market. The purchase adds 66 staff and advisers into the group as well as more than 7,700 clients and £200m funds under management (FUM). Dublin-based Pax Financial also behind the well-established brand ‘AskPaul', which offers financial advice to consumers via social media channels, it said. Pax Financial's CEO Paul Merriman (pictured) will now take on the role for Fairstone in Irelan...
