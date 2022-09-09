BlackRock Latin American trust manager steps down

BlackRock Latin American investment trust portfolio manager Ed Kuczma has stepped down from his role, with Sam Vecht assuming the role of lead manager. BlackRock also said that Christoph Brinkmann has been appointed deputy portfolio manager. Kuczma, who had been portfolio manager of the trust since December 2018, is also director of Latin American equities at BlackRock and portfolio manager of the firm's Latin America fund. Schroders' Przewlocka places equity bets on Latin America ...