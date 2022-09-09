More than 1,500 Article 9 funds at risk of losing status

Out of 6,000 'deep green' funds

Over 1,500 Article 9 funds are at risk of losing their designation, according to an analysis of European ESG Templates (EETs) data received by FE fundinfo.

