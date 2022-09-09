More than 1,500 Article 9 funds at risk of losing status

Over 1,500 Article 9 funds are at risk of losing their designation, according to an analysis of European ESG Templates (EETs) data received by FE fundinfo. Of the 6,000 Article 9 fund EETs that FE fundinfo received as of the end of August, the vast majority of funds had left the minimum investment in sustainable investment blank, while 663 set a minimum level of 0%, and another 780 between 0.1% and 85% in sustainable investments. 79 Article 9 funds reported to have 100% as the minimum ...