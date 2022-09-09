Kwasi Kwarteng ousts the Treasury's most senior civil servant

The new chancellor of the exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (pictured) has sacked Sir Tom Scholar, the long-standing permanent secretary to the Treasury, as he continues his efforts to remodel the government's finance ministry. On Thursday (8 September), the Treasury released a brief announcement that said: "The chancellor has asked the cabinet secretary to begin the recruitment process for a new permanent secretary to the Treasury to succeed Tom Scholar." Scholar would be leaving with immediat...