European life consolidation picks up after slow start to 2022

European life consolidation activity picked up following a slow start to 2022 with four acquisitions announced within less than two months, bringing the year-to-date deal volume by liabilities to around 60 billion, Fitch Ratings said in a new report on 9 September. Of the recent deals announced, two were in Germany, with one each in the Netherlands and the UK. Fitch expects the proportion of life consolidation transaction volumes within EU markets to rise, while UK volume growth will b...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes