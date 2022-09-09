Singapore regulator jails five brokers for false trading

Monetary Authority of Singapore said on 8 September that five former remisiers, who worked at firms including DBS, OCBC and Maybank, have been jailed for up to 24 weeks and fined up to S$260,000. The convictions were for false trading in the shares of 55 securities listed on the Mainboard and Catalist of the Singapore Exchange, over 85 occasions between 9 March 2015 and 12 April 2016. On 4 May 2022, Mr Lim Ming Chit, a former remisier with Phillip Securities Pte Ltd (PSPL), pleaded gu...