The world has witnessed a widespread wave of grief and remembrance for the late Queen Elizabeth II following her death yesterday afternoon. Queen Elizabeth was the longest-reigning UK monarch, serving 70 years on the throne. She died aged 96. The Royal Family announced the news late yesterday afternoon in a statement confirming that the Queen had passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle, where the family had gathered to be with her. Her death elevated her eldest son Charles to the t...