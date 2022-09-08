BNP Paribas AM taps Jupiter for head of flexible and absolute return

BNP Paribas Asset Management has appointed former Jupiter senior manager Mark Richards as head of flexible and absolute return within its multi-asset, quantitative and solutions (MAQS) investment division. Based in London, Richards (pictured) will be responsible for the performance of BNPP AM's flexible and absolute return funds, while ensuring the alignment of portfolios with the investment committee. Reporting to Maya Bandhari, global head of multi-asset at BNP, he will also contribu...