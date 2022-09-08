Queen Elizabeth II dies after 70 years on the throne 

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96 at her Scottish home Balmoral after 70 years on the throne. The Queen was the longest reigning UK monarch, having celebrated her Platinum Jubilee and 96th birthday earlier this year. The news was announced earlier that doctors had become concerned about her health and she had been placed under medical supervision while at Balmoral Castle. Her family travelled up to Scotland to be by her side. Alongside serving as the United Kingdom's ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes