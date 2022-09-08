Queen Elizabeth II dies after 70 years on the throne 

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96 at her Scottish home Balmoral after 70 years on the throne. The Queen was the longest reigning UK monarch, having celebrated her Platinum Jubilee and 96th birthday earlier this year. The news was announced earlier that doctors had become concerned about her health and she had been placed under medical supervision while at Balmoral Castle. Her family travelled up to Scotland to be by her side. Alongside serving as the United Kingdom's ...