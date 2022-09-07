People Moves: RBS Int'l, Man Group, Stonehage Fleming, Citi, First Sentier, Lombard Odier

RBS International RBS International has appointed Susan Fouquier managing director of Institutional Banking sitting on RBSI's ExCo, taking over the role from Stuart Foster who moved to NatWest Group in July. Based in Guernsey, her new role was effective from 1 September. She joined RBSI from NatWest Group in 2021 as Head of Institutional Banking in Guernsey. In April 2022 Susan was appointed as Head of Institutional Banking Offshore leading the teams in Gibraltar, Guernsey, Jersey a...