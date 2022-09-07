LGIM expands ETF range with metaverse offering

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 3 min read
LGIM expands ETF range with metaverse offering

Legal & General Investment Management have joined the ranks of companies launching a metaverse ETF as it expands its thematic range with four new ETFs. Three of LGIM's new ETFs focus on specific themes of optical technology and photonics, emerging cybersecurity and the metaverse, while the latter is based in various global thematic investments. The launch makes LGIM the third firm in a week to launch a metaverse ETF, with both Fidelity International and Franklin Templeton announcing lau...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

BlackRock Latin American trust manager steps down

European fund selectors shift towards private markets

More on Investments

Indian growth is muscle without the steroids
Investments

Indian growth is muscle without the steroids

Andy Draycott and Abhinav Mehra
clock 09 September 2022 • 3 min read
Behaviour of overseas investors in US real estate market has changed
Comment

Behaviour of overseas investors in US real estate market has changed

Rafael Aregger
clock 08 September 2022 • 5 min read
Industrial shorts accounted for 23% of positions over August.
Investments

UK was the most shorted European nation in August

Georgie Lee
clock 06 September 2022 • 2 min read