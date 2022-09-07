LGIM expands ETF range with metaverse offering

Legal & General Investment Management have joined the ranks of companies launching a metaverse ETF as it expands its thematic range with four new ETFs. Three of LGIM's new ETFs focus on specific themes of optical technology and photonics, emerging cybersecurity and the metaverse, while the latter is based in various global thematic investments. The launch makes LGIM the third firm in a week to launch a metaverse ETF, with both Fidelity International and Franklin Templeton announcing lau...