Lazard AM launches thematic inflation opportunities fund

Lazard Asset Management has launched a thematic inflation opportunities fund, targeting investors who are looking for alternative methods to attract returns amid spiralling consumer prices. The Lazard Thematic Inflation Opportunities fund (LTIO) will comprise 40-80 equity holdings with market capitalisations of $1bn or more, spanning five to eight themes designed to capitalise on higher structural inflation, According to the fund's rationale, investors may be unprepared for a "tipping ...