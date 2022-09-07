IQ-EQ deepens US foothold with strategic acquisition

IQ-EQ, an Astorg portfolio company, has acquired JGM Fund Services (JGM) an industry leading US provider of fund administration and tax services for alternative investors specializing in Real Estate and Private Equity asset classes. This acquisition further reinforces IQ-EQ's growing position as a leading player in the US market, the largest and fastest growing alternative fund services market globally. A shared entrepreneurial approach to business coupled with a strong focus on provid...