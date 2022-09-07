Behaviour of overseas investors in US real estate market has changed

The era of Stupid German Money is long over says Rafael Aregger, head of investments USA, Empira Group. The behaviour of foreign institutional investors in the US real estate market is no longer comparable to the time leading up to the subprime crisis. There is now much more differentiation by state and region as well as asset and risk classes. Instead of office or retail properties, the focus is now on rented residential units, in particular multifamily properties. In addition to buying e...