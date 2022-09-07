UK financial regulator and Ombudsman issue fresh scam warnings

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority and Ombudsman have issued fresh scam warnings as the cost-of-living crisis is exploited by fraudsters. FCA executive director Sarah Pritchard delivered a speech at the Financial Crime Summit and compares financial con artists to Covid, a "complex and ever-evolving enemy" that requires all sections of society to act to fight it. More than seven in ten people have been targeted by scammers in the past three months as fraudsters attempt to take advantag...