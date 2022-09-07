Parmenion to acquire £1.9bn EBI Portfolios

Platform Parmenion has bought UK-based discretionary fund manager (DFM) EBI Portfolios for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition is the first one under its new ownership. In March 2021, Parmenion was acquired by a private equity house, with Standard Life Aberdeen, now known as abrdn, announcing its £102m sale to Preservation Capital Partners. EBI manages ESG portfolios and currently has £1.9bn on 19 platforms for more than 150 advisory firms and nearly 7,000 underlying customers. The firm...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes