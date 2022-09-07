Parmenion to acquire £1.9bn EBI Portfolios

Platform Parmenion has bought UK-based discretionary fund manager (DFM) EBI Portfolios for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition is the first one under its new ownership. In March 2021, Parmenion was acquired by a private equity house, with Standard Life Aberdeen, now known as abrdn, announcing its £102m sale to Preservation Capital Partners. EBI manages ESG portfolios and currently has £1.9bn on 19 platforms for more than 150 advisory firms and nearly 7,000 underlying customers. The firm...