Chloe Smith appointed new work and pensions secretary

Chloe Smith has been selected by new prime minister Liz Truss as secretary of state for work and pensions. She replaces Thérèse Coffey as she moves to the role of health secretary and deputy PM. Smith has been a minister in the Department for Work and Pensions since September 2021 and was an early supporter of Truss in her bid to become PM. Smith previously served as minister of state for disabled people, work and health from 2021 to 2022, and has been a member of parliament for Norw...

