It's not too late to prepare for impact of anti-tax avoidance directive ATAD III

On 22 December 2021, the European Commission published an anti-tax-avoidance directive intended to neutralise the misuse of shell entities for tax purposes says Sanjeev Jewootah, Director at Crestbridge Luxembourg. Known as ATAD III, the draft Directive is aimed at EU-resident entities, including SMEs, partnerships, trusts, and other legal arrangements which claim benefits under double tax treaties and other EU Directives, but which lack a minimum level of economic substance. This dir...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes