Liz Truss-backed state pension triple lock supported by 55% but 'generational divide' opens

More than half of adults (55%) believe the state pension triple lock should stay, however, support for the measure drops significantly among the younger generation, according to a survey from Canada Life. In September 2021, the triple lock - the mechanism which commits to increasing the state pension by the highest of inflation, earnings or 2.5% - was downgraded to the double lock. However, Liz Truss's recent appointment as prime minister could mean that triple lock will be reintroduce...