UK was the most shorted European nation in August

The UK was the most shorted nation in Europe in August, according to SEI Novus data, accounting for 23.5% of total short positions, up from 22.6% in July, followed by Germany and Sweden. The UK and Germany have remained among the top two shorted countries since February 2022, according to the data, with Germany now making up 21.8% of short positions as of August 31, down slightly from the 22.2% July figure. Andrea Gentilini, head of SEI Novus, said that the data implies that confidence...