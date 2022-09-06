Credit Suisse to sell its global trust business

Credit Suisse has signed two agreements to sell the Credit Suisse Trust business to Butterfield and Gasser Partner, the parties said in a joint statement on 6 September. Credit Suisse signed separate agreements with The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (Butterfield) and Gasser Partner Trust reg. (Gasser Partner) for the sale of Credit Suisse's global trust business (Credit Suisse Trust, CST), while CST entities will continue to operate with a limited number of clients. Under sep...