Phoenix hires Bank of Ireland COO for 'critical' transformation role as life CEO Andy Moss retires

clock • 2 min read
Phoenix hires Bank of Ireland COO for 'critical' transformation role as life CEO Andy Moss retires

Phoenix Group has made key changes to its top executives in a significant reshuffle that sees Bríd Meaney promoted to CEO of its Heritage business and a newly created transformation role filled by Bank of Ireland COO Jackie Noakes.  Meany (pictured) was previously finance director at Phoenix Group Life Companies and Noakes has joined the company as chief transformation officer, the company said in a statement on 6 September.  The two appointments follow the news that Andy Moss, life com...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Julia Bahr

View profile
More from Julia Bahr

Parmenion to acquire £1.9bn EBI Portfolios

HMRC renews trust tax focus as HNW underpayment grows

More on People Moves

Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0). Parliament UK
People Moves

Chloe Smith appointed new work and pensions secretary

Professional Pensions
Professional Pensions
clock 07 September 2022 • 1 min read
Kwasi Kwarteng appointed chancellor as Liz Truss vows to 'rebuild our economy'
People Moves

Kwasi Kwarteng appointed chancellor as Liz Truss vows to 'rebuild our economy'

Kwasi Kwarteng has been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer as Liz Truss takes on the mantle of prime minister.

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 07 September 2022 • 2 min read
Deutsche Bank appoints CIO for EMEA region
People Moves

Deutsche Bank appoints CIO for EMEA region

Valeria Martinez
clock 06 September 2022 • 1 min read