Phoenix hires Bank of Ireland COO for 'critical' transformation role as life CEO Andy Moss retires

Phoenix Group has made key changes to its top executives in a significant reshuffle that sees Bríd Meaney promoted to CEO of its Heritage business and a newly created transformation role filled by Bank of Ireland COO Jackie Noakes. Meany (pictured) was previously finance director at Phoenix Group Life Companies and Noakes has joined the company as chief transformation officer, the company said in a statement on 6 September. The two appointments follow the news that Andy Moss, life com...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes