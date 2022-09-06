AXA IM launches new ETF platform

AXA Investment Managers has launched a new ETF platform that will provide investors with access to its responsible, thematic and quantitative investing capabilities. The platform will initially launch with two actively managed Article 9 and UN SDG-aligned ETFs with a focus on climate and biodiversity themes. In the context of this launch, the firm has hired Brieuc Louchard as its new head of ETF Capital Markets to support and develop the new platform. He joins from Euronext, where he h...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes