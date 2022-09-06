AXA IM launches new ETF platform

AXA Investment Managers has launched a new ETF platform that will provide investors with access to its responsible, thematic and quantitative investing capabilities. The platform will initially launch with two actively managed Article 9 and UN SDG-aligned ETFs with a focus on climate and biodiversity themes. In the context of this launch, the firm has hired Brieuc Louchard as its new head of ETF Capital Markets to support and develop the new platform. He joins from Euronext, where he h...