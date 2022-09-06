Deutsche Bank appoints CIO for EMEA region

Deutsche Bank has appointed Zeynep Ozturk-Unlu as the chief investment officer for its international private banking and wealth management business in the EMEA region, excluding Germany. With Ozturk-Unlu's appointment, the bank completes its global CIO team led by Christian Nolting, with Ulrich Stephan serving as CIO for Germany, Deepak Puri for the Americas, Stefanie Holtze-Jen for APAC and Markus Müller as ESG CIO. "We are delighted to welcome Zeynep Ozturk-Unlu to Deutsche Bank's Pr...