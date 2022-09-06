European Exchange Traded Funds, what now?

For many years Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) have proven an attractive proposition for retail and institutional investors alike, says John Bohan, Head of Business Development, Ireland at Apex Group. Offering an instantly diversified portfolio and a reputation for long-term growth, ETFs have become a go-to product for investors looking to mitigate the highs and lows of the market. As such, the last 20 years have been characterized by significant growth for the ETF market, in Europe and g...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes