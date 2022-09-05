Jonathan Willcocks emerges as global head of distribution at Premier Miton

clock • 2 min read
Jonathan Willcocks emerges as global head of distribution at Premier Miton

Jonathan Willocks has joined Premier Miton as its new global head of distribution following an eight-month hiatus since his departure from M&G in January, where he held the same position. In his new role effective from this month, Willcocks will play a key role in developing and leading the distribution and marketing strategy of the firm as it looks to expand investment strategies, diversify its client base and grow its assets under management.  "In the face of challenging economic cond...

To continue reading this article...

Join International Investment

Join International Investment today

Unlock members-only benefits:

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
  • Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
  • Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
  • Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
  • Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already a International Investment member?

Login

Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

AXA IM launches new ETF platform

Deutsche Bank appoints CIO for EMEA region

More on People Moves

Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0). Parliament UK
People Moves

Chloe Smith appointed new work and pensions secretary

Professional Pensions
Professional Pensions
clock 07 September 2022 • 1 min read
Kwasi Kwarteng appointed chancellor as Liz Truss vows to 'rebuild our economy'
People Moves

Kwasi Kwarteng appointed chancellor as Liz Truss vows to 'rebuild our economy'

Kwasi Kwarteng has been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer as Liz Truss takes on the mantle of prime minister.

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 07 September 2022 • 2 min read
Phoenix hires Bank of Ireland COO for 'critical' transformation role as life CEO Andy Moss retires
People Moves

Phoenix hires Bank of Ireland COO for 'critical' transformation role as life CEO Andy Moss retires

Julia Bahr
clock 06 September 2022 • 2 min read