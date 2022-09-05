Liz Truss succeeds Boris Johnson as the UK's next PM

Liz Truss, until now foreign secretary and a former trade minister, will succeed Boris Johnson as Conservative party leader and the UK's new prime minister, following a bitter leadership contest against former chancellor Rishi Sunak. She will take office on Tuesday (6 September) after the outgoing and incoming prime ministers have met with Queen Elizabeth II at her castle in Balmoral, Scotland. While the details of Truss's plans for her Cabinet and Downing Street staff have not yet bee...