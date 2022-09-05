Trussenomics risks host of 'new problems' for the UK economy

Ahead of today's expected announcement that Liz Truss will become the UK's next Prime Minister, Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown comments that she faces a monumental task given the scale of crisis in the energy market and blanket tax cuts look set to compound inflation problem and inflame industrial unrest. Streeter said: "Some of the promises Liz Truss has scattered on the campaign trail may flutter away once she takes office and the cold reali...