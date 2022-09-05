Policybazaar and Adamjee partner to offer 'seamless' heath plans for UAE Pakistani nationals

UAE insurance exchange company Policybazaar.ae, and Parkistan-based Adamjee Insurance have partnered together to provide health insurance protection for UAE-based Pakistani nationals. UAE based Pakistani nationals will now have an option to buy comprehensive health coverage for their dependents (either for spouse or parents) in UAE and Pakistan from Policybazaar.ae, the companies said in a statement on 5 September. Purchasing comprehensive health insurance translates to being financiall...