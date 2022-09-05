Policybazaar and Adamjee partner to offer 'seamless' heath plans for UAE Pakistani nationals

UAE insurance exchange company Policybazaar.ae, and Parkistan-based Adamjee Insurance have partnered together to provide health insurance protection for UAE-based Pakistani nationals. UAE based Pakistani nationals will now have an option to buy comprehensive health coverage for their dependents (either for spouse or parents) in UAE and Pakistan from Policybazaar.ae, the companies said in a statement on 5 September. Purchasing comprehensive health insurance translates to being financiall...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes