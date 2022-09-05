The rise of direct venture capital investments from family offices 

Family offices (FO) and venture capital (VC) investments have not traditionally made good bedfellows, says Stephen Scott, managing director, Ince Corporate Finance. However, since 2010, when FOs accounted for only 156, or 1.7% of the total number of venture deals, the number of family office led venture deals grew at a compound annual growth rate of 24.9% to 1,805 in 2021, according to research by Silicon Valley Bank (SVB). That is a 4.7% share of today's total number of venture deals, a ...