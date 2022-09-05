Five key issues for clients before they move to the EU

With Autumn approaching and inflation rising, many Britons will consider a move to where the sun is warmer and the cost of living lower, says Jason Porter, director of specialist expat financial planning firm Blevins Franks. So, apart from renting or buying a property in their chosen location, what are the five big issues they will need to understand and plan for? 1. Visa If they are heading for the EU any visit of more than 90 days requires a visa, which they can only obtain from...