Brooks Macdonald names veteran for newly created head of global distribution

UK and international investment manager Brooks Macdonald has hired Sarah Ackland from Liontrust to the newly created role of global head of distribution with effect from today (5 September). Reporting to CEO Andrew Shepherd, Ackland will be responsible for developing Brooks Macdonald's distribution and marketing to boost the firm's market presence and new business flows. She will also join the firm's executive committee. She has spent more than 25 years in investment management and has...