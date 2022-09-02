UK High Court dismisses judicial review into decision to replace RPI

The High Court has dismissed the judicial review of the decision by the UK Statistics Authority and Chancellor to align the Retail Prices Index (RPI) with the housing cost-based version of the Consumer Prices Index from 2030, International Investment's sister brand Professional Pensions has revealed. The judicial review into the government's decision began in June this year after being launched by the trustees of the BT Pension Scheme, Ford Pension Schemes and Marks and Spencer Pension Sc...