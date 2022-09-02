UK High Court dismisses judicial review into decision to replace RPI

The High Court has dismissed the judicial review of the decision by the UK Statistics Authority and Chancellor to align the Retail Prices Index (RPI) with the housing cost-based version of the Consumer Prices Index from 2030, International Investment's sister brand Professional Pensions has revealed. The judicial review into the government's decision began in June this year after being launched by the trustees of the BT Pension Scheme, Ford Pension Schemes and Marks and Spencer Pension Sc...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes