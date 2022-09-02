Finland plans exit tax on movable assets for foreign residents

The Finnish government has published a draft of a proposal for exit tax on the movable assets of any individual who has been tax-resident for at least four of the previous ten years, intended to come into force from the beginning of 2023. In a briefing note by Helsinki-based law firm Dittmar & Indrenius said Finland would levy capital gains tax on the computed gain even if the asset is only realized when the individual already resides abroad. Individuals who either change their tax trea...