Barclays sheds African lender stake in landmark departure from the continent

UK headquartered Barclays said on 1 September it had sold its remaining 7.4% stake in South African lender for £538m, marking the banking group's almost complete departure from the continent after more than 100 years of operating there. The exit marks the final step in Barclays' plans to withdraw the vast majority of its presence from Africa, after former head Jes Staley said in 2016 the firm would shift to focus more of its efforts on the US and Britain. It sold a 62% stake in Barclay...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes