LaSalle revamps European research & strategy leadership team

LaSalle Investment Management has announced a series of additions and enhancements to its European Research & Strategy leadership team, reflecting a deepened focus on its key investor products and an emphasis on driving competitive investment performance. Dan Mahoney succeeds LaSalle's newly appointed global head of research & strategy, Brian Klinksiek, as head of European research & strategy, effective 1 January 2023. He brings over 14 years' experience as a strategist in the firm's N...