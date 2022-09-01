LaSalle revamps European research & strategy leadership team

LaSalle Investment Management has announced a series of additions and enhancements to its European Research & Strategy leadership team, reflecting a deepened focus on its key investor products and an emphasis on driving competitive investment performance. Dan Mahoney succeeds LaSalle's newly appointed global head of research & strategy, Brian Klinksiek, as head of European research & strategy, effective 1 January 2023. He brings over 14 years' experience as a strategist in the firm's N...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes