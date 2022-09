Banque de Luxembourg Investments has strengthened its management team to meet what it says are the "new challenges facing the asset management industry". In a statement on 1 September, it said Fanny Nosetti has been appointed as BLI's chief executive having joined the Bank in 2000 as a specialist in multi-management (management through external funds), for which she has been responsible to date. Guy Wagner, the bank's chief economist since 1986, and BLI's managing director since 2005, n...