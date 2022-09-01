Record breaking declines in European bond market for August

Europe's bond market is on track for its worst month since records began, as the market for high-grade government and corporate debt fell 5.3% in the month to Tuesday 30 August. The sell-off was widespread across the bloc, with declines in UK, German and French bonds as investors prepared for central banks to toughen its stance on rates. This was the biggest drop in the Bloomberg Pan-European Aggregate Total Return index since it was established in 1999, driven by anxious investor senti...