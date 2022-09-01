abrdn exits FTSE 100 as F&C gains promotion

abrdn's departure from the FTSE 100 has been confirmed following weeks of speculation. It was made official last night (Wednesday 31 August) when the FTSE Russell announced its FTSE All Share Index Quarterly Review, which is based on Tuesday 30 August closing price. At that point, abrdn had slipped to the 118th largest listed company in the UK. Its demotion from blue-chip status to the FTSE 250 is the latest in a run of bad news for the Scottish based fund group. Nearly 18 months after ...