HMRC uses new powers to name tax avoidance promoter directors for first time

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) used new powers on 31 August to publicly name directors of tax avoidance promoting companies, with customers being warned to leave the firms' schemes or risk large tax bills. In a statement, the UK tax office named Adam Fathers, the director of tax avoidance promoter Saxonside Ltd and Stuart John Brooke, behind tax avoidance promoter The Umbrella Agency Ltd. Naming the directors behind these schemes will alert the public to steer clear of any avoidance sche...