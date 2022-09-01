£1.4bn SIPP operator Rowanmoor Personal Pensions goes bust

Rowanmoor Personal Pensions Limited (RPPL), a self-invested personal pension (SIPP) operator, has gone into administration leaving clients in an uncertain position. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) confirmed the move on 31 August and said the directors had appointed Adam Stephens and Chris Allen of Evelyn Partners LLP as joint administrators. Rowanmoor operates approximately 4,800 pensions, with assets under administration of £1.4bn. The FCA explained: "RPPL received complaints ...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes