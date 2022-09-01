£1.4bn SIPP operator Rowanmoor Personal Pensions goes bust

Rowanmoor Personal Pensions Limited (RPPL), a self-invested personal pension (SIPP) operator, has gone into administration leaving clients in an uncertain position. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) confirmed the move on 31 August and said the directors had appointed Adam Stephens and Chris Allen of Evelyn Partners LLP as joint administrators. Rowanmoor operates approximately 4,800 pensions, with assets under administration of £1.4bn. The FCA explained: "RPPL received complaints ...