Malta investment adviser firm and two US based execs charged with $75m client fraud 

The Securities and Exchange Commission has charged two North Carolina-based executives, Gregory E. Lindberg and Christopher Herwig, and their Malta-based registered investment adviser, Standard Advisory Services Limited, for defrauding clients out of more than $75m through undisclosed transactions that benefited themselves and their companies. In a statement on 30 August, the SEC alleged from July 2017 through 2018, Lindberg and Herwig, through Standard Advisory, breached their fiduciary d...