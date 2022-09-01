Raft of former senior Citi and Muzinich execs set up private markets toolkit 

A raft of senior executives from the private banking and asset management world have launched a new company called Private Markets Alpha which offers what they claim is a highly innovative online toolkit aimed at the wealth management industry. PM Alpha said in a statement that it is developing its toolkit to disrupt and democratise access to private markets for clients of wealth managers and other non-institutional investors, including asset classes such as alternative credit, venture &...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes