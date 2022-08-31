Cayman Finance names new chief executive 

Cayman Finance has named Steve McIntosh (pictured) as chief executive officer after an extensive search, effective from 1 September 2022. "Cayman Finance has made tremendous progress to become a highly effective advocate for our financial services industry at home and around the world thanks to strong leadership, consistent investment from members and on-going support from the Cayman Islands Government," said chair of the Cayman Finance Board of Directors, Conor O'Dea. "The Board chose...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes