Cayman Finance names new chief executive 

Cayman Finance has named Steve McIntosh (pictured) as chief executive officer after an extensive search, effective from 1 September 2022. "Cayman Finance has made tremendous progress to become a highly effective advocate for our financial services industry at home and around the world thanks to strong leadership, consistent investment from members and on-going support from the Cayman Islands Government," said chair of the Cayman Finance Board of Directors, Conor O'Dea. "The Board chose...