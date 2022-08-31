Jersey regulator calls for hefty 12.9% fees hike on insurance businesses 

Jersey Financial Services Commission plans to hike fees for insurance businesses on the crown dependency by 12.9% in a consultation paper issued on 26 August. The regulator said the aim of the fee rise was to help the body "obtain sufficient funding to carry out our supervisory objectives and to ensure our ongoing financial resilience, we need to raise £1.134m in fees from the insurance sector in 2022." It said: "In order for us to obtain sufficient funding to carry out our supervisory...