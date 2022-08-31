Jersey regulator calls for hefty 12.9% fees hike on insurance businesses 

Jersey Financial Services Commission plans to hike fees for insurance businesses on the crown dependency by 12.9% in a consultation paper issued on 26 August. The regulator said the aim of the fee rise was to help the body "obtain sufficient funding to carry out our supervisory objectives and to ensure our ongoing financial resilience, we need to raise £1.134m in fees from the insurance sector in 2022." It said: "In order for us to obtain sufficient funding to carry out our supervisory...
To continue reading this article...
Join International Investment
Join International Investment today
Unlock members-only benefits:
- Unlimited access to real-time news, industry insights, video features and market intelligence
- Stay ahead of the curve with spotlights on international financial centres, regional trends international advice and global industry leaders
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletters
- Hear the latest cross jurisdictional developments in wealth planning, tax, regulation, investing, retirement and protection
- Members-only access to the Editor’s weekly news roundup newsletter
- Members-only access to analysis via our exclusive industry polls
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes